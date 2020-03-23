Stratford District Council urged to consider limiting access to Recreation Ground

Stratford District Council is being urged to consider measures to prevent people using the Recreation Ground, after large numbers of people visited the park at the weekend.

Calling on the council to take action, Stratford North county councillor Dominic Skinner said the town couldn’t wait around for Government guidance on this issue and should show some leadership by making a decision now.

Cllr Skinner said: “The Bancroft Gardens and the Recreation Ground was pretty busy at the weekend and I think that if people can’t be trusted to take social distancing measures seriously, the district council should look at this. We are facing such a serious situation in this country and we can’t wait for Government guidance on this one, the district council has to show leadership and consider acing now.”

Cllr Skinner suggested the district council could put signage in place asking people not to use the Rec.

The Herald has approached Stratford District Council for comment.