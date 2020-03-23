CORONAVIRUS: People in Stratford social distance after Government plea

IT certainly wasn’t a typical start to a Monday morning in Stratford-upon-Avon as people tried to get on with their lives under very different circumstances. Social distancing was more in evidence following the Government’s call for people to be aware of the dangers of close contact with others.

Meanwhile more businesses are announcing they are to close their doors until further notice with the McDonald’s restaurants in Stratford and Alcester ending their drive through service.

Other national chains that have closed locally include Nando’s, Costa and Pret; with more being added as the day goes on.