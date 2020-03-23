Coronavirus news: All NHS patient consultations on telephone or on line

AN NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said: “In order to protect patient safety and that of our NHS staff, all practices in south Warwickshire will now manage all patient care initially via telephone triage and/or on line consultation.

“For many patients the GP practice will be able to discuss your condition over the telephone or via video consultation. For others you may be directed to NHS online or your community pharmacist.

“If a face to face consultation is required your GP practice will offer an appointment – please note this may NOT be at your local practice but at one close by.

“We would encourage anyone that can access their GP via one of the digital channels to do so. This will allow us to support our older and more vulnerable patients to contact us via the usual traditional channels.

“Please do not turn up at your GP practice without an appointment.”