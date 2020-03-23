Coronavirus news: Waterstones announces temporary shutdown of shops

BOOKSELLER Waterstones will temporarily close its stores by the end of today.

In a statement it said: “To mitigate possible spread of the Coronavirus, and to protect the wellbeing of our customers and staff, sadly all branches of Waterstones will be temporarily closing their doors by the close of trade Monday, March 23 until further notice.

“We would like to thank our customers for their messages of support during this most challenging of times, and we very much look forward to the moment we can open our doors once again. In the meantime, Waterstones.com remains open to serve your reading needs.”