Wilmaaaa! Flyaway parrot’s adventure has happy landing

A MILITARY macaw parrot named Wilma was a surprise visitor to a Warwickshire vets after escaping from a West Midlands zoo and going on an adventure.

Wilma escaped from Wild Zoological Park, near Stourbridge and was taken by a member of the public to Avonvale Veterinary Centres’ Heathcote practice.

It was a yabba-dabba-doo moment when staff spotted Wilma was microchipped, so they tracked down her owners at the zoo and handed her over.

Clinical director at the practice Gemma Lawton said: “Wilma was brought in by a member of the public after she flew onto his shoulder. Luckily, she was friendly and easy to put in a box and safely brought to our surgery.

“We’re familiar with the importance of microchipping our pet cats and dogs but this episode highlights the importance of microchipping pet parrots, too, as escapes can happen at any time and can be very unexpected when they do.

“We’re delighted to report this story had a happy ending for Wilma, who is now back at the park safe and sound.”

Military macaw is the name of the species and is not an indication Wilma works for the military.