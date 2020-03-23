NHS plea for volunteer ‘superheroes’ in South Warwickshire

VOLUNTEERS are being recruited across South Warwickshire to help the NHS cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

As the number of confirmed cases in the county reached 29 today (Monday), South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust put out a call for people to “become a SWFT superhero”.

The call came as a response to people offering their services to help, and the trust has set up a special page on its website to invite people to volunteer.

The trust is looking for people to step in to a number of different roles, including:

Ward helper, spending time with patients, helping them to make calls, supporting staff with admin requests and making drinks;

General helper, fielding queries, restocking gel dispensers and supporting the patient advice and liaison team;

Help desk volunteer, manning reception and advising visitors; and

Home telephone befriender, chatting to patients regularly by phone from your own home.

Shifts in hospitals are four hours long and volunteers are needed at Stratford Hospital and Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston, as well as at Warwick, where a coronavirus pod has been set up to deal with cases.

If you can help, visit the website at www.swft.nhs.uk/join-us/volunteer.