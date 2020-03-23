Coronavirus news: Wellesbourne Wings and Wheels cancelled

The spectacular return of Wellesbourne Wings and Wheels will have to wait another year following the cancellation of June’s event because of coronavirus.

Large crowds have attended Wings and Wheels in the past to watch Wellesbourne’s iconic Vulcan bomber perform high speed taxi runs on the runway.

This year’s event was expected to be extra special on 21st June, marking the return of Wings and Wheels for the first time in four years.

Uncertainty over the future of Wellesbourne Airfield had seen the event dropped in recent times.

Wing Commander Mike Pollitt, chairman of the XM566 Vulcan Preservation Society, said: “Sadly we’ve had to cancel Wings and Wheels because of coronavirus, it’s even more disappointing because this was our first such event in four years.

“It is a big fundraiser for us and we gain a lot of supporters from it too, but we’re going to have to just take the hit.

“We’re not in a bad position financially so we’ll try to get through it. We’ve also had to cancel our regular Saturday maintenance sessions but we will be making regular checks of the aircraft and the flying club will be keeping an eye on it.

“Hopefully we can resume some of our group visits later in the Autumn and with any luck we will return for Wings and Wheels in 2021.”