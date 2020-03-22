CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Warwick Hospital confirms death of man who had tested positive for Covid-19

WARWICK Hospital has announced this morning, Sunday, the death of a man who had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, Director of Nursing, Fiona Burton said: “Sadly we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Warwick Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on 21st March, was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”