CORONAVIRUS NEWS: RSC ‘closed until 30th April’

RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon spoke to the Herald this week about how the theatre had responded to the coronavirus outbreak. She explained that they planned to announce when the minimum date they would be closed until, and on Friday the RSC confirmed that would be 30th April.

Catherine told us: “We couldn’t say when the productions dates would be. Our objective at the moment is that we get Winter’s Tale, Comedy of Errors and the Europe season, due to be on in the Swan, back to rehearsal and get them ready to go onstage whenever we are able to do so.”

Read our full interview with Catherine in this week’s Herald

The full statement from the RSC reads as follows:

“We are continuing to follow all government guidelines around the COVID-19 outbreak, which includes the temporary cancellation of some of our performances, events and other activities.

“We want to give our audiences and visitors as much certainty as possible, so we are today confirming that all RSC performances and public activities are cancelled up to and including Thursday, 30th April 2020.

“This date will be under constant review following government, Public Health England and industry advice, and it may lead to the RSC extending these cancellation dates.

“We are, of course, extremely sad that we are needing to take this step, but our first priority is always to protect our audiences, our staff and the general public.

“Our Box Office team will be in touch with existing bookers from next week with specific details of ticket exchanges and refunds, as well as the opportunity to donate your ticket refund to the company to help us through these very challenging times.

“We ask audiences to be patient and avoid calling the Box Office as we work through the long list of customers we need to contact; we may not be in touch immediately but we will eventually get to everyone.

“Temporarily closing venues is not a decision that is taken lightly, and we hope we are able to welcome audiences back to our theatres before too long. We’d like to extend our thanks to our audiences for support during this challenging time.”