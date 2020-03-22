Proposals to enhance Manor Road sports facilities generally welcomed at public meeting

A MILLION pound project to transform King Edward VI School’s sports facilities on Manor Road received a warm reception earlier this month as the plans were officially presented to the public.

First revealed in the Herald, the blueprints for the site reveal a new all-weather artificial pitch, enhanced athletics area and the renovation and modernisation of the listed sports pavilion.

A new access road through the site and a car and coach park are also key elements of the scheme.

On 5th March 200 people attended a public meeting at the Levi Fox Hall as the plans were officially unveiled.

The mood in the room was generally very favourable to the need to make improvements to the sports facilities, with the prospect of opening up the area for the first time for use by local sports clubs welcomed.

Emphasising the benefits of the scheme headmaster Bennett Carr said: “Our aim is to create a state-of-the-art sporting hub in Stratford, with the benefits split equally between the school and the community.

“These new facilities will clearly be an advancement for our sportsmen and sportswomen, but we have also been overwhelmed by the support expressed for our plans by the major sports clubs in the town, there is clearly a huge unmet demand for such facilities.”

Referencing the difficulties currently faced by the school’s hockey team, Mr Carr said: “We don’t have access to our own all-weather pitch, we are further hindered by the requirement to transport our players on a 20 mile round trip each day to Henley by minibus, this limits the number of students who can participate in the sport. With the imminent sale of the Henley site to Wasps for a training facility, we have now reached the point where the sport is in serious risk if we cannot realise our plans for an all-weather pitch.”

Explaining the current drawbacks of the listed sports pavilion on Manor Road, Mr Carr added: “A 50-year-old building built on a tight budget now has facilities that are woefully inadequate for the modern day.”

The money for the redevelopment of the sports facilities has come from the sale of a small parcel of land on the boarder with Manor Road, just under five per cent of the total area of the sports fields, which will be redeveloped into six houses.

The idea of selling any of the historic playing fields for development has always been controversial and a proposal to develop part of the site into a new care home encountered opposition and was dropped.

Despite the overall positivity towards the enhancement of the sports facilities, there was some evidence that the need to fund them through the sale of a small part of the site remains a divisive topic.

Audience member Lin Armstrong said: “I’m a parent at the school and also a Manor Road resident, which for the past three years has been a difficult position sometimes to be in. We sometimes get accused of nimbyism but I actually support the development, I think it’s fantastic and will be a great facility. However I don’t agree with the funding strategy and I think the school needs to look at a long-term sustainable funding strategy. There will be other developments in the future and the school will always need to find money and I feel KES would be better placed, rather than fighting residents for three years, recruiting a fundraising manager, which if you had done three years ago you would probably have this million pounds.

She added: “I think there could have been a different strategy to finding this money.”

Mr Carr responded that the school had appointed a fundraising officer and had been successful in the difficult process of gaining outside funding for its new library and the restoration of the Guildhall.

However, despite attempts to find money for the playing fields through bids to Sports England, the huge demand for the limited overall cash available, meant the school had been unsuccessful.

To illustrate how competitive the process was, Mr Carr explained that in the funding round the school had entered, there had been 624 applications made by organisations across the country for just £10million of available funding.

He also stressed that a covenant would be placed on the remaining frontage facing Manor Road to protect the area from any future development.

The playing fields have previously fallen victim to vandalism, arson and trespass by traveller groups and concerns were raised at the meeting about how the site would be secured.

The Headmaster said that an application for a 1.8m wire fence had been submitted by the school but had been withdrawn after council planners advised that a 1m fence was more appropriate.

He added that the school would be consulting with residents about the best way to secure the boundary of the site, whether that be with a fence or hedges.

A full application for the new sports facilities will be submitted to Stratford District Council this month.