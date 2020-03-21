CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Quieter streets in Stratford but one couple manage have their big day

With pubs, cafes and restaurants now closed in Stratford the streets of the town were much quieter today. Trade was however continuing with many shops still open and businesses trying new methods of getting their products and services to customers.

A look around the supermarkets in town saw them for the most part well stocked including fresh fruit and vegetables, toilet role however still being an absent commodity.

On a brighter note the current coronavirus crisis wasn’t going to get in the way of one couple’s wedding plans with Rachael and Daniel Hewitt, pictured above, tying the knot at Stratford Town Hall witnessed by a few close friends and family. After the ceremony the couple were then escorted from the town hall a number by scooter riding guests.

Many pubs and restaurants are trying new ways of trading