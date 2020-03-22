Fire awards honour crews and civilians

FIRE officers in the Stratford district were recognised with service medals for their dedication and long service to the emergency service at a recent awards event.

The Fire Brigade Long Service and Good Conduct Medal was presented by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Timothy Cox.

It recognises officers who have completed 20 years’ operational service and have demonstrated, during this period, their good conduct, loyalty and devotion to duty.

The medal was presented to: watch commander, Peter Bell, Alcester Fire Station; watch commander, Kate Butler, Henley Fire Station

The Station of the Year award was presented to Henley Fire Station. Henley is an on-call station with 13 firefighters. This means they rely on firefighters providing availability around their main job. Henley, like many on-call stations has a proud history of maintaining their availability for operational duties, but this year they have achieved an exceptional result of 100 per cent availability.

Among the Chief Fire Officer Commendations was Oliver, Lucie and Jacob Cardwell who following their attendance at a first aid course at Southam Fire Station went on to save their mother’s life. The incident happened in August 2019 when the children woke up to find their mother unconscious. Going into action, the children called 999 to get help as quickly as possible and Lucie began CPR on her mother who had gone into a diabetic coma. Thanks to their quick thinking and the training they had learnt, they worked as a team to save their mother’s life.

Stratford fire crews were also commended for their professionalism and fast thinking actions at a serious incident on the 7th November 2019. On this date the crew were called to an attempted suicide which meant they had to act quickly to get the resident to safety whilst risking their own lives to do so.

The service and dedication of Kate Butler from Henley Fire Station who also received a commendation. Kate joined Henley in August 1999 working her way through the ranks to Watch Manager in 2014. Kate is an exceptional fire officer and has been instrumental in leading and empowering her team to be the top performing on-call team for 2019 achieving and maintaining an incredible 100 per cent availability for the last 12 months. Kate also volunteers for the DRASP team, is involved in school safety sessions, the Heartshield initiative and Safe and Well visits, all alongside running her own business. Kate sets high standards and has been a dedicated ambassador which is why we are honouring her service and dedication.

The Fire Service special award was presented to Associate Director of Operations for South Warwickshire, Rachel Williams and Commissioner for Public Health and Strategic Commissioning, Amy Sirs. The award was presented for the successful implementation of the Hospital to Home Initiative at Warwick Hospital.