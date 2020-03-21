Bridges to get funds for repairs

HISTORIC Clopton Bridge and three other bridges in Stratford district are about to receive a significant cash boost for repair works.

Warwickshire County Council’s Bridge Maintenance Team has secured funding of £4.978million from the Department for Transport (DfT) through the Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund 2019.

Clopton Bridge, Bidford Bridge, Binton Bridge South in Welford and Honington Bridge, Shipston will all benefit from the cash windfall which is being part-funded by the county council.

