CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PM announces pubs and restaurants to close

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has announced that pubs, restaurants and cafes are to close from Friday night.

The measure is further indication of the government’s commitment to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection wherever possible.

Nightclubs, gyms, theatres, cinemas and leisure centres are expected to close until further notice if they haven’t already done so.

Meanwhile, Tesco has introduced measures to reduce the risk to protect customers and staff.

Dave Lewis CEO said: “To ensure everything possible to reduce the risk of infection for both our customers and colleagues, we will be introducing some distancing measures at the checkout and, to make it swifter, invite customers who can, to pay by card.”

The distancing measures in the Tesco Express store on the Banbury Road in Stratford-upon-Avon