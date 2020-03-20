Council activates Severe Weather Emergency Protocol to help rough sleepers

Stratford District Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Potocol to provide emergency accommodation to rough sleepers, with temperatures forecast to drop below zero tonight.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough call 01789 267575 or contact Street Link.

Over in Leamington, following the closure of both of the town’s night shelters due to coronavirus, Warwick District Council is securing additional furnished and self-contained accommodation, which it will offer to all verified rough sleepers in the district.

The Council is also providing funding to The Salvation Army, Helping Hands and Leamington Winter Shelter which will allow them to supply those being housed with food parcels and telephone support.

The council’s hostel, William Wallsgrove House, will remain open 24 hours a day 7 days a week, with a reduced number of residents who are each to be provided with their own room.