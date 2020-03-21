CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delivery service to help the elderly in Bidford

Bidford Parish Council is taking the lead in providing support to residents during the coronavirus outbreak, organising a team of volunteers to deliver vital supplies to the elderly, vulnerable and housebound.

Volunteers recruited by the council will now work to deliver supplies from Budgens in the village to those who need help, with the store agreeing to take orders over the phone or email.

There will be no face to face contact and no money will change hands – the deliveries will be left at the door.

The service is available to help all those over 70.

Orders can be made before noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and residents are asked to stay at least two metres away from their doors or until the delivery volunteer gets back into their car before taking in their supplies, in order to safeguard the volunteers.

Deliveries can be arranged by calling Budgens on 01789 773352 or emailing bidford@warnersretail.co.uk.

Residents who are on benefits and are unable to place orders as they are “cash only” are being asked to contact the Parish Council Office on 778653/07718628925 as the Parish Council has set up a scheme with Warner’s Budgens to assist them and ensure they are able to be supplied with food and other essentials.