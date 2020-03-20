CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Air Ambulance charity shops to close temporarily

CHARITY shops run by The Air Ambulance in Stratford-upon-Avon and Shipston-on-Stour are to close temporarily from Sunday 22nd March.

The decision has been taken to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of customers, volunteers and staff follow Government advice around preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“These are unprecedented times and this decision hasn’t been taken lightly but as an organisation we must do the right thing by the communities in which we serve, live and work,” said Air Ambulance CEO Andy Williamson.

The temporary closures will be for an initial two-week period but will remain under review in line with future Government advice.

Both reuse bag delivery and bag collections are paused until further notice but clothing banks are still in use and the charity will attempt to reach as many banks as possible over the coming weeks running a limited service until further notice. To find your nearest bank please visit: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/ways-to-give/reuse-recycle/

While shops are closed people are asked not to leave donations outside the buildings. If people are able to keep hold of items until the stores reopen it would be much appreciated and they will help to keep the lifesaving service operational in the future.

People can still continue to support the healthcare charity, which provides vital, critical care support to the NHS and receives no government funding, and should visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk for further information.

“We would like to thank all of our supporters for their co-operation and understanding in these difficult times and for continuing to support our charity,” said Andy.

The Warwickshire stores located in Atherstone, Cheylesmore, Nuneaton, Rugby, Shipston-On-Stour, Stratford-Upon-Avon and Warwick will close on Sunday 22nd March until further notice.