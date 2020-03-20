CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Warwick Hospital confirms first case of Covid-19

A first case of covid-19 has been confirmed at Warwick Hospital today by the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust.

A Trust spokesperson said: “Warwick Hospital is caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We continue to follow national guidance on the identification and management of patients with the condition.

“We have stringent isolation and infection control protocols in place. Part of this includes daily deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is carefully coordinated to ensure it is distributed to where it is needed.

“We are working closely with national agencies, including Public Health England, to ensure we are doing everything possible to safeguard all those using the hospital. Patients should attend their appointments as normal unless advised otherwise.

“The public has a crucial role to play in delaying the spread of the virus, making sure they stay at home if they have coronavirus symptoms or, if someone in their household does, washing their hands more regularly and pulling together at this time of emergency. Everyone will need to help to ensure people get the support they need to stay at home.”