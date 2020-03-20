CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Historic Warwick Castle closed until further notice

HISTORIC Warwick Castle has closed as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus.

A statement reads: “Further to recent updates from the government on the response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, we have taken the very difficult decision to close Warwick Castle and Knight’s Village as a precautionary measure from Friday 20th March at 4pm, until further notice.

“While we always look forward to welcoming visitors, we believe that this decision is the right thing to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests.

If you have pre-booked a short break or Warwick Castle tickets, please do not travel.

“Warwick Castle will remain closed until further notice. We are in contact with the relevant authorities and will work to reopen the attraction to guests as soon as it’s appropriate to do so. We will be contacting guests with bookings to stay at Knight’s Village between today (19th March 2020) and 25th April to advise them on how to rearrange or cancel their bookings.”