CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2020 Shipston Proms cancelled

The Shipston Proms is the latest big event to fall victim of the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers confirming that this year’s event has been cancelled.

A statement from Charlotte Haines, chair of the Shipston Proms Organising Committee, said: “It is with deep regret I have to inform you that the 2020 Shipston Proms will not be taking place this year. We are following the government guidelines and expect further restrictions to be put into place over the coming weeks.

“The committee and I are understandably gutted as we had a fantastic fortnight lined up this year. We had some great initial feedback on our event announcements, so know you will be disappointed too.

“After speaking with booked bands for this year, we are delighted to announce that Uncle Funk & The Boogie Wonderband will perform on the launch night for the Proms 2021 and The Shapes and The Rick Parfitt Junior Band have also agreed to perform next year for us on the last night too.

“Your health and safety, as well as the safety of our committee members, is always paramount to our events and ethos, in all honesty the financial risk is also a massive consideration. As a small non- profit event which is run by volunteers, we simply do not have the funds to cover the financial outlay to the bands, PA, venue hire, insurance, etc. if we had to make a last minute cancellation or run events with low attendance. Cancelling the 2020 Proms protects the Proms for future years.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has pledged sponsorship this year. Your sponsorship was a consideration in our decision; in all good conscience, we could not put extra pressure on you at a time where business may be hard. We will be speaking to our sponsors and venues over the next week or so.

“To everyone who has supported the Proms over the last 21 years, thank you. We hope to see you next year.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank the committee members for their amazing efforts to put together such a strong programme this year. I would also like to thank them for their support and help in making this hard decision. Although there are only a few of us, we are a mighty little force to put on such an ambitious event.

“We are hoping we may be able to organise a ‘One Night of the Shipston Proms’ later on in the year, so keep following us on Facebook or in The Shipston Forum for more details.”