CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Alcester cancels VE Day celebrations

ALCESTER has cancelled its planned VE Day Celebrations.

A street party was due to take place during the Bank Holiday weekend of commemorations in the town but organisers have decided in light of the coronavirus outbreak that planned events won’t go ahead.

Mike Gittus, chairman of The Alcester Branch of The Royal British Legion said: “Accordingly we are left with no alternative but to cancel the Alcester events. The Royal British Legion, and its partner Alcester Town Council, would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those responsible for organising, funding and assisting with the VE Day Events and would wish you all well during these difficult times.

“At the last meeting, the VE day committee voted unanimously to ring fence any funds raised for the events to be kept for the repair and cCOROleaning of the Town’s War Memorial in readiness for its 100 year anniversary next year.”