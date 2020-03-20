CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Key workers announced

DOCTORS, nurses, police and the armed forces are just some of the key workers whose children can still go to school as listed by the government.

Schools across England, Scotland and Wales close today until further notice but some pupils will still attend school if their parents hold down jobs that are key to stopping the spread of coronavirus. Vulnerable children also included in this group of pupils.

On Wednesday, the government asked parents to keep their children at home wherever possible doing so will help reduce the spread of the virus.

The list of key workers includes:

All NHS staff

Some teachers and nursery teachers, special needs

Key public services – justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting

Local and national government – This only includes those administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response

Workers involved in food production processing, distribution, sale and delivery

Public safety workers including police, armed forces personnel, firefighters, and prison staff

Transport – this includes those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes

Utilities, communication and financial services

For more information and advice visit:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-maintaining-educational-provision/guidance-for-schools-colleges-and-local-authorities-on-maintaining-educational-provision