Youngsters get a taste of life as a zookeeper

Youngsters in Honeybourne got to experience life as a zookeeper for a day recently during a special event at the All Things Wild nature centre.

It’s fair to say it was not all glitz and glamour for the zookeepers as children got stuck in with mucking out the camel enclosure and preparing diets for the animals.

Natalie Broome, from All Things Wild, said: “It’s the first time we’ve held our Zoo-tastic weekend and it proved really popular. One of the reasons we did it was to bring people in following the flooding and wet weather we’ve had.

“Our meerkat feeding went down really well. The children all got really stuck in with things, hopefully we might have inspired one or two to go into zookeeping when they get older.”