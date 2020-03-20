Council reveals cost of sexism investigation

The cost of investigating claims of sexist and inappropriate behaviour at Stratford District Council has been revealed as £22,204.50.

The cost includes five separate investigations, which last year eventually established that two councillors had breached the council’s code of conduct.

The pair were subsequently ordered to submit written apologies to all council staff and undergo further training.

The investigation was prompted by accusations made by outgoing executive director Isabel Edgar Briançon on social media, but was opened up to all council staff to raise any concerns they had.

Complaints against three further councillors were investigated but they were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Following the independent investigation, a report concluded that the district council was not a sexist organisation and that it would be unfair to brand it as one due to the conduct of two individuals.

However it did outline how the council could make it easier for staff to raise issues, recommendations the authority has acted on.

Back in November, Cllr Kate Rolfe suggested the authority should look at ways in which more women can be encouraged to apply for senior management positions at the council.

At present the entire senior management consists of male officers.