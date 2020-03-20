A phone call can make all the difference

Stratford Samaritans are urging people to look out for each other during the coronavirus outbreak, explaining that just reaching out to those who may live alone can make all the difference.

It has so far been a testing time for the Samaritans, with some volunteers forced to self-isolate as a precaution.

Despite this the organisation is experiencing higher call volumes than usual.

Phil Cazaly, branch director at Stratford Samaritans, said: “As this situation continues, there will almost certainly be a higher demand for our services, we’re all anxious about what’s happening but for those who may have depression or suffer from high anxiety, it can be very difficult time.

“Unfortunately some of our volunteers have had to self-isolate and we’ve had to suspend the training of 14 new volunteers because of the risks posed by that many people sharing the same space or using shared telephones.

“Some of our volunteers are vulnerable themselves so we are working as an organisation to provide support to them.

“Having said all this a lot of our volunteers have signed up to do extra shifts, they’ve really stepped up to this challenge and we have not had to cancel a shift yet.

“It is a challenging time, not just for our branch but right across the country, we’ve been sharing war stories with each other.

“My advice to people is to watch out for each other, give your next door neighbour a call or anyone you know of who may be alone, it can make all the difference to someone. Ask if you can help them with anything.

“I’m not telling people to be inappropriate, but if you can have a quick chat or see if they need assistance with anything than it can really help.

“I would also encourage people who may need our help to continue calling the Samaritans.”

To contact the Samaritans call 116 123 free from any phone or 03300945717 (local charges apply).

You can also find out more about Stratford Samaritans by visiting https://www.samaritans.org/branches/stratford-upon-avon/