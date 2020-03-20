Ilmington is one of the top ten best places to live

ILMINGTON has made it into the top ten places to live in the Midlands according to a national newspaper.

With an average house price of £299,950 and rental standing at £750 a month plus glorious Cotswolds architecture and rolling hills and countryside, The Sunday Times Best Places to Live has Ilmington right up there with the best including Uppingham in Rutland which is the overall regional winner.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband speed to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street to produce the definitive guide to the UK’s finest locations to call home.

Uppingham is top of a list of 10 locations in the region – and 101 across the UK – chosen by The Sunday Times to represent the best of Britain in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The overall winner will be revealed on Sunday 22nd March, when the full guide is published in The Sunday Times – and in much more detail online at sundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive