CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Stratford ventilator maker boosts production

A Stratford company is playing a key part in national efforts to fight coronavirus, ramping up production of specialist intensive care ventilators.

Breas Medical, founded in Sweden but with offices in Stratford, says it is the UK’s only manufacturer of medical ventilators, producing a range called Nippy.

In an effort to keep up with demand the company is reported to have increased capacity and moved to seven-day working.

Ventilators can make a huge difference to patients critically ill with Covid-19, and the Government wants an additional 20,000 machines to help the NHS cope with the outbreak.

It is also working with engineering firms across the country to see if their production lines can be adapted to produce ventilators.