Footage to show the delights of the lambing season

MORETON Morrell College has taken the decision to cancel is annual Lambing and Animals weekend but the delights of the lambing season have been captured on film thanks to LAMBCAM.

The college chose to cancel its annual Lambing and Animals weekend in the interest of public safety following the government’s guidance to avoid large public gatherings to help reduce the transmission of coronavirus.

Though people will not be able to visit the site, Moreton Morrell College has been keeping a close eye on the lambs at its Nether Moreton Farm and has been filming special footage to give people the opportunity to see the new-born lambs from the comfort of their own homes.

The footage from the LAMBCAM will be made available to the public on Saturday 21st March and Sunday 22nd, along with coverage of the new-born lambs being fed and cared for.

Henry Dingle, Farm Manager, Nether Moreton Farm, said: “While we are disappointed to have to cancel the popular event, the safety and well-being of visitors is paramount.”

WCG has confirmed that everyone who has purchased tickets will be refunded.

To view the ‘LAMBCAM’ footage simply visit www.wcg.ac.uk/lambing or log into the Moreton Morrell College Facebook page – facebook.com/moretonmorrellcollege.

Photo caption: Nether Moreton Farm manager Henry Dingle holds one of the newest additions to the farm.