CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Schools across UK to close on Friday

ALL schools across the UK will close on Friday due to coronavirus.

The education secretary made the announcement today, Wednesday afternoon.

Once the school gates close on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice.

Special provision will be made for vulnerable pupils and the children of health workers, police officers and other key workers who are needed to continue their role.

The measures are a “critical part of our fightback against coronavirus,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his daily press conference.

There will be no school exams in May and June.

Schools in Scotland and Wales will close on Friday also.

Schools in Northern Ireland closed today, Wednesday at 5pm.