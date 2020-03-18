CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Stratford River Festival cancelled

The 2020 Stratford River Festival has joined the growing list of high profile events in Stratford to have been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations, Stratford Literary Festival, the Shakespeare Marathon and the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall are among the other major events to have been cancelled.

In a statement to BID members today, Stratforward, organisers of the Stratford River Festival, said: “Following emergency discussions the BID Board has agreed that the escalating situation with Covid19 means that it is prudent to make the decision now to minimise financial and public health risks.

“It will also allow Stratforward staff resources to be switched full time to assisting BID members get through the current crisis and assist with any town post crisis recovery strategy.

“As a member funded business organisation we are acutely aware of the precarious situation the wider business community is now in. We are lobbying Government and MPs directly and through various bodies to urgently alleviate the huge strains being felt by the whole business community. We will keep you in touch with developments as and when we hear things.

“We are also keen to receive feedback from member businesses in the town so we can try to keep up with the fast changing situation and target assistance/advice accordingly. Our team are now mostly working from home in accordance with Government advice but are picking up and responding to emails. Our Town Hosts remain on patrol still at this time.

“In Stratford, announcements of event cancellations and venue closures are coming thick and fast: both the RSC and SBT have shut, a number of the smaller theatres have closed, the excellent Literary Festival taking place in May has been cancelled and both the Shakespeare Birthday and VE Day Celebrations will now not take place. We are aware of a number of shops and hospitality businesses who are deciding to temporarily close and others that are considering this too as an option.

“These are not ordinary times. Keep in touch, stay safe, shop wisely and of course carry on washing your hands.”