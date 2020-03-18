Working with partners to best protect people from harm in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police is working closely with partners, planning ahead and committed to keeping people safe in the county.

This is the message from the force’s Chief Constable as he also praised the immense efforts of the county’s health colleagues and the local volunteers who are stepping forward to help support the most vulnerable and those affected by CoVID-19.

Chief Constable Martin Jelley said: “These are extraordinary times for the country but I can only applaud and praise the way in which partners and volunteers across our county are pulling together.

“We have a strong partnership culture in Warwickshire which has now positioned us well to work together, co-ordinate our efforts and support each other as we prepare for the challenging weeks and months ahead.

“Warwickshire Police has a range of plans and measures prepared to deploy if required and we have good, well-tested business continuity arrangements which will ensure we can continue to respond to emergency calls for service.

“Outside of Warwickshire we are also working in close partnership with regional colleagues and West Midlands Police.

“We will always prioritise our response to ensure those most at risk or in need receive our help. However I would also urge people to be mindful of the increasing pressures that will grow and continue to be placed on all emergency services.

“Always call 999 in an emergency but if your contact is not urgent please consider the alternative ways to contact the emergency services or get the appropriate and timely guidance you need, such as logging onto our websites.

“We all have a social responsibility in these unprecedented times and I would ask people in Warwickshire to show care and consideration for each other, while making the appropriate personal preparations and to do so in a proportionate and conscientious manner.

“While we have already seen a community-minded response to helping people, we have also had some incidents of hand sanitiser being removed from within hospitals and medical centres. This is shameful and unacceptable behaviour and prevents skilled professionals doing their job.”

Mr Jelley added: “It is at times like these when caring for each other is of vital importance. Seeing the huge efforts and actions of the emergency services, health care colleagues and local authority partners, coupled with the support from the county’s local volunteers, I know that we are a strong county which will pull together effectively going forwards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our residents and businesses around the county, for supporting us in our efforts to protect and keep people safe in Warwickshire.”