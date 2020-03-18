Rampant Stratford U14s run riot to reach Junior Plate final

YOUTH RUGBY

STRATFORD U14s booked their place in the final of the Warwickshire Junior Plate with an emphatic 55-0 victory over Old Laurentians on Sunday.

The young Black and Whites started strongly and soon started to score try after try.

As the half progressed, the U14s became more confident and mentions went to Charlie Billings and Oli Feaver, who were working as a team to keep the line speed up and making quick tackles.

By the half-time whistle, Stratford were 31-0 up and well in control of proceedings.

The second half was very much like the first, with Stratford dominating the play and scoring plenty of tries.

Other players that were mentioned for their part in the victory were Harry Liggins for his ability to see space and for his kicking ability off a ruck, Charles Squires for his tactical kicking throughout the game and Leo Petch for his work in the rucks, scrums, line-outs and tackling.

The try scorers on the day were Billings (3), Matthew Belcher (2), Squires (2) and Irwin. Squires (3) and Irwin (2) kicked five conversions between them.