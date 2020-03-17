CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Communities pledge to help each other as teamwork takes over

HUNDREDS of volunteers across the Stratford-upon-Avon district have pledged to turn the tide against coronavirus by helping each other get through this difficult time.

Many communities are seeing the formation of support groups with volunteers signing up to help people who might be lonely, elderly, isolated, scared and confused by the virus outbreak.

In Alcester, a resilience forum has been created with over 80 registered volunteers.

Alcester Town Councillor and resident – Andrew Foster – said the response from the people was, “so typical of the town”.

“The volunteers have offered to do anything from pick-up a prescription, have a conversation or walk the dog – they’re incredible,” he said.

