CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Stratford District Council to suspend some services

A range of district council services are being suspended for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The UBUS community transport service is one of the significant services being closed for the time being, along with the Stratford Link Project, which supports the homeless and vulnerable.

Stratford’s Visitor Information Centre will close, Easter holiday activities will be postponed along with the bi-monthly meetings of the Senior Citizens Action Network (SCAN) in Bidford, Henley, Southam, Stratford and Shipston.

The Stratford District Health Walks in Bidford, Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Wellesbourne and the Track walking sessions in Stratford will also be suspended while committee meetings at the council will be postponed until the end of March, pending a review of current legislation by the Government.

Other events cancelled include the VE Day Celebrations, Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations and the Police and Crime Commissioner elections, while the district council will suspend staff recruitment, training and non-essential meetings.

However the district council has stressed that its Elizabeth House headquarters will remain open for residents to access all other services and the main reception will not close, though all of this will be kept under review.

David Buckland, Chief Executive of Stratford-on-Avon District Council says: “We understand that residents may have concerns about the coronavirus. We would like to reassure them that the Government and the NHS are continually reviewing the measures to deal with this virus and we urge residents to follow their guidance, particularly around hygiene and hand-washing.

“The District Council is in very regular contact with its public sector partners and we have been reviewing our own business continuity arrangements and communication plans in the light of the evolving national and regional picture.

“Nevertheless, I would like to reassure residents and local businesses in the district that we are open for business and we will continue to provide a front-line service to our residents both face-to-face and via the contact centre. We are extremely mindful of the valuable public services that we provide to all of our residents and businesses and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

“However, following Government advice and guidance a number of services are being postponed or cancelled for the time being and something that we are keeping under review as the situation continues to develop.”

Over at Warwick District Council all executive, committee and sub-committee meetings have been suspended for the foreseeable future though next Wednesday’s meeting of Council is scheduled to take place, though only essential business will be considered.

Chris Elliott, chief executive, Warwick District Council, said: “Any matters which need to be considered urgently, will be done so by the Chief Executive in consultation with the Executive and Group Leaders under delegated authority. Papers for these will be made available online so that the public are aware of the decisions to be taken. There will (as with normal Council business) be some matters which are confidential and cannot be made publicly available.

“The Council is scheduled to hold its Annual Council meeting on 13 May 2020 this is now under review pending further guidance from Central Government.

“This situation will be reviewed regularly and updates will be issued in due course.”