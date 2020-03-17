CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Jeremy Wright MP urges compassion and care

JEREMY Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, has encouraged constituents to look after themselves and look after others during the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from Mr Wright reads: “An effective response to the coronavirus outbreak, needed to keep vulnerable people safe, will clearly change our lives for some time. We need to adapt, but not to panic. My office will change the way it works in accordance with the scientific advice but we will continue to serve constituents as best we can. I urge everyone to look after themselves and to look after others, and to act sensibly. That is the best way we can all get through this difficult period.”