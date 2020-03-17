More podium places for Do3 squad

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 secured more podium places while competing in multi-sport disciplines over the weekend.

At the Tempo Events Spring Duathlon, which took place at Warwickshire College in Moreton Morrell, competitors raced over a six-mile run course, 23-mile bike route and finished with a four-mile run.

Despite the cold and wet conditions, Lucy Mapp was first woman and seventh overall in a time of 2:15:39.

Amy Hinton was third woman to complete the course in 2:26:01 and was followed by Jenny Jeeves in 2:30:05.

All three were first in their respective age groups.

Ben Phyall was third in his age group and was tenth man overall after completing the event in 2:20:09.

Rachel Kirkwood took part in Wyre Wizard off-road duathlon, a race covering a 6km run, 17m bike and a final 3km run.

She was first in her age group and was second woman overall in 1:50:22.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “Sunday’s conditions were trying to say the least and these results highlight what hard work and the right attitude can do.

“Everyone raced to the best of their ability despite the driving rain and I’m delighted that they all achieved podium places for their age groups.

“There is a fair amount of uncertainty ahead as races are being postponed or cancelled, however, the squad continues to get the hours in by training to their full capacity meaning we should see further successes.”