Everyman Cinema says it is to close until further notice

STRATFORD’S Everyman Cinema is to close “until further notice”.

In a statement issued by Everyman Media Group PLC, the company announced: “Trading over recent days has been impacted by COVID-19 and the delay of major movie releases. Following guidance provided by the UK government yesterday, the Board of Everyman has taken the decision to close its venues to guests until further notice. The health of our staff and our customers is the board’s highest priority.

“All appropriate measures have been put in place to reduce the impact on the Group, including cost reduction and the postponement of new sites, refurbishments and other capital expenditure projects. The Group has significant headroom in its loan facility and is in dialogue with its lenders on covenants to maintain liquidity through this period of uncertainty.

“Whilst site closures will clearly have an impact on the Group’s ability to operate whilst restrictions are in place, this does not change the Board’s confidence in Everyman and its proposition over the long term.”