CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Stratford MP urged to offer reassurance to local businesses

The director of Stratforward BID has called on Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi to offer reassurance to businesses and residents in the district amid growing fears about the economic impact of coronavirus.

Speaking to the Herald, Joe Baconnet, director of Stratfordward BID, said: “Nadhim is our constituency MP and a Government minister, these are not mutually exclusive and you would hope he would offer reassurance that he and the government are doing everything they can to help businesses affected in our community. I have only seen him repeating the Government line.

“What is happening at the moment is without precedent and it is deeply worrying for businesses, the government announcements yesterday that precipitated this shutdown of sorts were unhelpful. I’m hoping that the Government will clarify the situation in terms of insurance today, the current advice simply puts the onus on businesses, but businesses are in an impossible situation.

“This doesn’t just affect big businesses, there are livelihoods and people’s lives that are impacted by the statements that are being made.”