CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome is cancelled

The Birmingham Hippodrome has just announced that hit show The Book of Mormon has been cancelled with immediate effect.

A statement on the Hippodrome’s website said: “Following the recommendation from the UK government today (March 16), we can confirm all upcoming performances of The Book of Mormon at Birmingham Hippodrome (March 16 up to and including March 28) will unfortunately be cancelled.

We ask all ticket holders to avoid contacting Birmingham Hippodrome directly. The ticket sales team will be in touch as soon as possible with those affected.

“For upcoming performances from March 29 onwards, we are in discussions with producers and will keep our ticket holders informed. The safety and health of our staff and visitors is our number one priority and we will continue follow any recommendations from the relevant authorities and implement all appropriate instructions accordingly.”

More updates when we have them…