CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations cancelled

This year’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations in Stratford have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The event, which a key feature in Stratford’s calendar, usually attracts thousands of visitors every year paying tribute to Shakespeare.

Sarah Summers, clerk at Stratford Town Council, said: “Following advice from the Government and Public Health England on the current COVID-19 situation, the Town and District Councils have taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“The safety of visitors to the town is of paramount importance to us and, as such, the full weekend of events will be affected, including the Parade on Saturday 25 April and Quill Ceremony on Sunday at Holy Trinity Church.

“We know this will be disappointing for visitors who attend each year and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”