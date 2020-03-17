Shakespeare properties closed to public from today, Tuesday

SHAKESPEARE’S family homes and the Shakespeare Centre in Stratford-upon-Avon are closed to visitors from today, Tuesday 17th March 2020 until further notice in accordance with measures taken on Monday 16th March by the UK Government to reduce the risk of infection with coronavirus COVID-19.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust confirmed that the properties are now closed to the public and that any further measures needed will be assessed throughout the day.

For more information on the latest Government advice please see www.gov.uk/coronavirus