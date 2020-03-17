Coronavirus news: Coventry Belgrade is the latest theatre to close

The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, is the latest local theatre to announce its immediate closure.

In a Twitter post late last night it said: “Further to today’s Government announcement and the recent statement by @uk_theatre, we regret to announce that the Belgrade Theatre is now currently closed. We will be sharing further details tomorrow.”

This week the theatre was due to host an immersive family show of Hansel and Gretel and the touring production of musical Blood Brothers.

More updates when we have them…