RSC closes UK venues following PM’s coronavirus update

The Royal Shakespeare Company has tonight closed down all its venues, both in Stratford and London, as part of the measures against coronavirus.

In a statement on its website this evening, the company announced it was following advice from the government, revealed earlier today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to shut up shop “for an undetermined period of time”.

The statement says the closure of all its theatres and venues – including the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Swan and The Other Place in Stratford, as well as its London production of Matilda The Musical – would remain “under review in line with government advice”.

Box office staff are expected to contact theatregoers who have tickets for forthcoming shows, but the company’s current run of King John and The Whip in the Swan, which were due to end this weekend, have been cancelled.