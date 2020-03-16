RSC closes UK venues following PM’s coronavirus update

The Royal Shakespeare Company has tonight closed down all its venues, both in Stratford and London, as part of the measures against coronavirus.
In a statement on its website this evening, the company announced it was following advice from the government, revealed earlier today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to shut up shop “for an undetermined period of time”.
The statement says the closure of all its theatres and venues – including the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Swan and The Other Place in Stratford, as well as its London production of Matilda The Musical – would remain “under review in line with government advice”.
Box office staff are expected to contact theatregoers who have tickets for forthcoming shows, but the company’s current run of King John and The Whip in the Swan, which were due to end this weekend, have been cancelled.
The RSC shop, Rooftop Restaurant and all its public buildings are also closed.
Family owned since it was first published in 1860, has been the respected voice of the local community for over 150 years.
Archive
For all our old content please visit our archive site... Go to Archive
The Stratford Herald is a member of the Independent Press Standards Organisation. We abide by the Editors’ Code of Practice and are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism.
If you think that we have not met those standards and want to make a complaint, please contact the editor, Richard Howarth at York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6NB. If we are unable to resolve your complaint, or if you would like more information about IPSO or the Editors’ Code, contact IPSO on 0300 123 2220 or visit www.ipso.co.uk