New point-to-point meeting near Little Alne cancelled

HORSE RACING

THIS weekend’s inaugural point-to-point meeting near Little Alne has been cancelled.

The first running of Shelfield Park Races was due to take place this Saturday, but clerk of the course Nick Pearce confirmed yesterday, Sunday, an early decision had been made to cancel the fixture.

Factors behind the cancellation included getting the services and ambulances around the sodden course as well as the rising situation surrounding COVID-19.

Pearce said in a statement released on Sunday: “With 13ml of unforecast rain falling within the last 48 hours, the lorry and car parking areas along with the service tracks for emergency vehicles are all unusable.

“An early decision was made as the weather forecast has changed with now more rain due at the end of the week, regrettably we don’t see it improving.

“The course is set and ready to go, but the committee felt an early decision was best as we want to allow owners, trainers and riders time to make other plans with their horses.”