South Western Relief Road proposal grounded?

CAMPAIGNERS opposed to the South Western Relief Road proposal have welcomed news that the project might be ditched due to lack of government funding.

Developer Cala Homes conceded last year that any decision over the application looked unlikely in 2019 and admitted significant funding would be needed far above the £44million the developer CALA Homes has agreed to contribute.

So all eyes turned to government to see if a further £86million could be wrenched from the coffers but on Monday members of the opposition group – Stratford Residents Action Group (SRAG) – said according to news they received government had given the request the thumbs down.

SRAG has consistently campaigned to have the relief road blocked and delivered 16,000 leaflets to homes in the area and staged several high profile protests.