Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 14th March

Midland League, Division One

Studley 2-1 Cadbury Athletic

Division Two

FC Stratford 1-1 Barnt Green Spartak

Earlswood Town 2-1 Lane Head

Alcester Town A-A Solihull United (abandoned after 41mins with United 1-0 up)

Division Three

AFC Solihull 3-0 Shipston Excelsior

Coventry Charity Cup, Quarter-finals

Central Ajax 2-2 Copsewood Coventry (Ajax won 5-4 on pens)

West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division

Shifnal Town 1-2 Littleton

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

South Redditch Athletic 4-1 AFC Stratford Town

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

Blockley Sports 2-1 FISSC Reserves

Shipston Excelsior Colts 3-2 Shottery United

Foster Shield, Group Stages

Tysoe United 1-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Nursing Home Cup, First Round

Feckenham Reserves 1-1 Central Ajax Reserves (Feckenham won 4-1 on pens)

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two

Fillongley 6-1 FISSC

Sunday, 15th March

Evesham & District League, Division One

Broadway United 2-3 Mickleton Rangers

Division Two

Ashton 88 3-4 Stratford HGC

Evesham Hospital Minor Cup

Stour Excelsior 7-0 Harvington Harriers

RUGBY

Saturday, 14th March

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Stow-on-the-Wold 7-22 Shipston-on-Stour

Warwickshire Merit League, Division One

Kenilworth 2nds 19-38 Shipston-on-Stour 2nds

HOCKEY

Saturday, 14th March

MRHA Midlands One

Bridgnorth 1sts 2-4 Stratford 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 0-6 Sikh Union (Coventry) 1sts

South West One

Edgbaston 4ths 3-3 Stratford 3rds

South West Two

Stratford 4ths 3-2 Droitwich Spa 2nds

South East Four

Sutton Coldfield 8ths 2-1 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 1-4 Solihull Blossomfield 4ths

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 3-0 Edgbaston Ladies 2nds

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Sutton Coldfield Ladies 4ths 7-0 Shipston 1sts

Nuneaton Ladies 2nds 4-3 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-3 Barford Tigers Ladies 1sts

Sunday, 15th March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Sutton Coldfield 4ths 2-1 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Division Five

Stratford Ladies 4ths 4-0 University of Warwick Women’s 4ths