Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 14th March
Midland League, Division One
Studley 2-1 Cadbury Athletic
Division Two
FC Stratford 1-1 Barnt Green Spartak
Earlswood Town 2-1 Lane Head
Alcester Town A-A Solihull United (abandoned after 41mins with United 1-0 up)
Division Three
AFC Solihull 3-0 Shipston Excelsior
Coventry Charity Cup, Quarter-finals
Central Ajax 2-2 Copsewood Coventry (Ajax won 5-4 on pens)
West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division
Shifnal Town 1-2 Littleton
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
South Redditch Athletic 4-1 AFC Stratford Town
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
Blockley Sports 2-1 FISSC Reserves
Shipston Excelsior Colts 3-2 Shottery United
Foster Shield, Group Stages
Tysoe United 1-3 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Nursing Home Cup, First Round
Feckenham Reserves 1-1 Central Ajax Reserves (Feckenham won 4-1 on pens)
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Two
Fillongley 6-1 FISSC
Sunday, 15th March
Evesham & District League, Division One
Broadway United 2-3 Mickleton Rangers
Division Two
Ashton 88 3-4 Stratford HGC
Evesham Hospital Minor Cup
Stour Excelsior 7-0 Harvington Harriers
RUGBY
Saturday, 14th March
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Stow-on-the-Wold 7-22 Shipston-on-Stour
Warwickshire Merit League, Division One
Kenilworth 2nds 19-38 Shipston-on-Stour 2nds
HOCKEY
Saturday, 14th March
MRHA Midlands One
Bridgnorth 1sts 2-4 Stratford 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 0-6 Sikh Union (Coventry) 1sts
South West One
Edgbaston 4ths 3-3 Stratford 3rds
South West Two
Stratford 4ths 3-2 Droitwich Spa 2nds
South East Four
Sutton Coldfield 8ths 2-1 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 1-4 Solihull Blossomfield 4ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 3-0 Edgbaston Ladies 2nds
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Sutton Coldfield Ladies 4ths 7-0 Shipston 1sts
Nuneaton Ladies 2nds 4-3 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 0-3 Barford Tigers Ladies 1sts
Sunday, 15th March
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Sutton Coldfield 4ths 2-1 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Division Five
Stratford Ladies 4ths 4-0 University of Warwick Women’s 4ths