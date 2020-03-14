Earlswood Town come from behind to do double over Lane Head

FOOTBALL

Midland League, Division Two

Earlswood Town 2 (Pitt 28, Quigley 41)

Lane Head 1 (Ebrima 27)

Report by Craig Gibbons

EARLSWOOD Town secured a league double over lowly Lane Head after coming from behind to beat them 2-1 at Highgate United’s Coppice Ground.

With the pitch at Malthouse Lane not passing a morning pitch inspection, the Earls managed to move the match to their near neighbours Highgate so that they could play just their 12th league game of the season.

Lane Head lost the previous meeting 1-0, but looked like they were on course to exact some revenge when Jammeh Ebrima put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes.

But the visitors’s lead barely lasted 30 seconds, as Ed Pitt fired in at the back post to restore parity.

Earlswood skipper Simon Quigley then bagged the winner four minutes from the break when his volley from close range went in via the underside of the crossbar.

Both sides had their chances in the second half, but the Earls managed to hang on to claim the victory which moved them up to tenth in the table.

The Earls started brightly and Lane goalkeeper Kyle Edwards was quickly called into action in the first minute, as he plunged to his right to palm away Jordan McKenzie’s low drive.

After that nervous start, the Walsall-based visitors settled down and four minutes later they had a good chance to break the deadlock, but Ash Southall’s header from Kieran Matthews’s corner went straight down the throat of Dan Farr.

Not much else happened for the next 15 minutes until Matthews raced clean through on goal only to be brought down right on the edge of the penalty area by Farr, who escaped with just a booking.

The resulting free-kick from Southall was smashed into the wall, but six minutes later the visitors seized the advantage.

A swift counter-attack ended with the lively Matthews seeing his shot saved by Farr, but the Earlswood keeper could only push it into the path of Ebrima who had the simple task of tapping into an empty net.

But joy turned into immediate despair for Lane Head, as straight up the other end Matthew Green’s cross from the right-hand side was met by Pitt, whose instant right-footed nestled in the bottom corner.

And 13 minutes later the hosts had turned the game on its head when Gary Walker’s corner drifted to an unmarked Quigley and the Earlswood skipper’s emphatic volley hit the underside of the bar and into the back of the net to give his side the lead at half-time.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of the possession in the second half and Matthews and Ebrima were causing the hosts plenty of problems down the wings.

Matthews in particular had two chances to get his side back on level terms, but failed to make the most of the opportunities that arose.

The first came in the 53rd minute when a long clearance from Craig Tuckley set Matthews free, but Farr was out quickly to smother the ball and force it behind for a corner.

Eleven minutes later Matthews once again found himself in behind the Earlswood defence in similar fashion, but with the goal at his mercy, he could only skew his left-footed drive inches wide of the far post.

The Earls struggled to carve out many clear-cut chances in the second period, but they defended doggedly to keep the visitors at bay and come away with the three points to climb into the top ten.

With the Earls now sitting on 19 points, they have accrued more points this season than they did in the whole of the 2018/19 campaign (16).

EARLSWOOD: Daniel Farr, Elliott Price (Cameron Knight 60), Edward Pitt, Simon Quigley, Ryan Frogatt (Harry Street h/t), Tom Reynolds, Leadun Dunlevy, Gary Walker, Jordan McKenzie (Andy Court 62), Brad Littlehales, Matthew Green. Unused sub: Jordan Evans.

LANE: Kyle Edwards, Alistair Watkinson (Sean Wright 58), Josh Nixon, Ash Southall, Dan Martin, Ben Story (Hayden Hall h/t), Liam Beech, Jack Nixon, Craig Tuckley, Jammeh Ebrima, Kieran Matthews (Jack Hems 78).