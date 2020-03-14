Slimmer Sarah loses five stone

AWFUL – is how Sarah Jones from Henley felt when her figure ballooned to 16 stone 3 pounds causing her to duck out the way of cameras at a party held in 2013.

The former air stewardess said she just thought, “oh my gosh” when she saw photos of herself taken at the birthday party which included former colleagues and friends some of whom hadn’t seen each other for 20 years.

But the embarrassment she endured when she was reunited with her friends was compounded when it looked like they’d kept their figures.

The reality check pushed Sarah, aged 52, into action so she joined Slimming World meetings with her mum and eventually lost five stone – she now consistently weighs 11 stone 3 pounds.

