Schools make coronavirus preparations but it’s business as usual for now

Schools across Stratford District have reacted to Government advice on coronavirus by cancelling trips and making preparations in case they are advised to close at a later date.

The Government has not currently calling on schools to close and whilst those in Stratford District are continuing to operate as normal they are monitoring the situation closely as it evolves.

KES has taken the decision to cancel all non-urgent events before the end of term, including all trips, fixtures and visits, while Alcester Grammar School has cancelled a trip to Sorrento and is talking to trip providers about forthcoming trips to Greece, the USA and South Africa.

Alcester Grammar School has confirmed that teaching staff have been asked to consider contingency plans in case of a shutdown, and would keep parents informed via groupcall messaging if this occurred.

KES say any closure will be posted on the school’s website and on Twitter, should the school be advised to close its doors.

In a letter to parents Bennet Carr, headmaster at KES, explained that if the school was advised to close during the school day, students would also be allowed to contact their parents using mobile phones or using the school’s telephones and staff would remain at the school office until all students were safely on their way home.

He also warned that it was possible the school may be forced to close at some point due to high staff absence.

Stratford School says it is maintaining business as usual at present, but like Kes and Alcester Grammar it is advising parents and students to follow Government advice if they have symptoms of the virus and stay at home for seven days.

Warwickshire County Council have confirmed that no schools in the county have closed due to coronavirus at this point.