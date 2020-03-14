Patients to benefit in cancer unit upgrades

HELPING people on their cancer journey has always been a top priority for health teams in Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick now the towns are linked once again with the major refurbishment Warwick Hospital’s Aylesford Unit with many of the ideas incorporated at Stratford’s Cancer and Eye Hospital.

The refurbishment at Warwick has been made possible following investment by the Rigby Foundation, the charitable organisation set up by local entrepreneur Sir Peter Rigby based in Stratford.

Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit was funded by the Rigby Foundation and has offered first class facilities to cancer patients since it opened just over a year ago.

But Sir Peter Rigby says the investment at both Stratford and Warwick is not about how much was involved.

He told the Herald: “I don’t think it’s about money it’s about the privilege of being able to help and there are so many spin offs, people now have two excellent hospital facilities right where they live.”

The Aylesford Unit project covers a number of areas which impact the patient experience with significant upgrades to the building, fixtures and fittings, furniture and equipment.

